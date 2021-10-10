Three seriously hurt in overnight crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sunday morning crash that seriously injured three people is under investigation.

The crash happened at 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of 30th and Ames. The driver in a white car was taken to the hospital in critical condition and a person in a black SUV was reported with serious injuries.

Police say they believe alcohol and speed are factors, as well as not wearing a seat belt.

