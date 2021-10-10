Advertisement

Suit: Hospitalized man died after his oxygen was turned off

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) - A lawsuit filed against an Iowa hospital alleges that a 77-year-old man who was being treated for pneumonia died after the oxygen machine feeding his nasal tube was shut off.

The Des Moines Register reports that David Hackley’s relatives sued Gundersen Health System on Friday over his January 2020 death.

They say Hackley had been improving and that the Gunderson Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union was making arrangements to discharge him to a skilled nursing home for rehab before his supplemental oxygen was turned off.

Within two days, he was dead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

