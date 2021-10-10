Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate fatal crash involving two cars on I-80

(AP)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of another fatal crash on I-80 Saturday night.

Omaha Fire medics declared the driver of a Jeep Cherokee, Kevin Lafferty, 65, dead last scene. Officers went to the exit ramp of 72nd St. I-80 west on reports of a hit and run crash.

Officials say the jeep didn’t leave the scene but left the ramp and hit a tree. “The investigation discovered a Jeep clipped the corner of a Ford Explorer while both were heading west on the exit ramp, causing the Explorer to spin out and come to rest on the shoulder,” as stated in the release.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt and the 72nd St. exit ramp was closed for about four hours. The other fatal crash happened Saturday morning involving one car near the L St. off-ramp.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Criticism personal towards Elkhorn Public Schools District board member.
Yard signs in opposition to Elkhorn PS mask policy get personal
Omaha Police investigate fatal crash on I-80 off-ramp
First Alert Day Wednesday
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday: A strong storm system brings wind, rain and storms to the area
Michigan's Blake Corum (2) carries the ball against Nebraska's Nick Henrich (42) during the...
Nebraska suffers tough 3-point loss to Michigan
Suit: Hospitalized man died after his oxygen was turned off

Latest News

Woman drowns while canoeing on western Nebraska river
Three seriously hurt in overnight crash in Omaha
Trump holds rally in Iowa
Trump holds rally in Iowa
BREAKING: Three seriously injured in crash
BREAKING: Three seriously injured in crash