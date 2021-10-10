Omaha Police investigate fatal crash involving two cars on I-80

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of another fatal crash on I-80 Saturday night.

Omaha Fire medics declared the driver of a Jeep Cherokee, Kevin Lafferty, 65, dead last scene. Officers went to the exit ramp of 72nd St. I-80 west on reports of a hit and run crash.

Officials say the jeep didn’t leave the scene but left the ramp and hit a tree. “The investigation discovered a Jeep clipped the corner of a Ford Explorer while both were heading west on the exit ramp, causing the Explorer to spin out and come to rest on the shoulder,” as stated in the release.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt and the 72nd St. exit ramp was closed for about four hours. The other fatal crash happened Saturday morning involving one car near the L St. off-ramp.

