Mallory’s Forecast Update - Mostly cloudy and cool Sunday night with showers south

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the Omaha Metro, clouds cleared just enough to bring us sunshine during the morning hours on Sunday. However, cloud cover lifted back north and thickened up for the afternoon, stalling out our high temperatures in the upper-60s. Omaha’s high of 69° is right where we should be for this time of year.

Mostly cloudy skies stick with us Sunday night, with the chance for showers extending from Beatrice, Nebraska up to Atlantic, Iowa. If any rain makes it to the Omaha Metro, it should be very light in nature – mainly sprinkles.

Potential rainfall totals through midday Monday
Potential rainfall totals through midday Monday(WOWT)

We’ll start Monday in the lower-50s with showers once again to the southeast of the Metro. The low-pressure system finally tracks northeast out of our area for the afternoon, with clouds decreasing west to east. Highs in Nebraska look to top out in the lower-70s, with more upper-60s in western Iowa.

Hour by hour forecast - Monday
Hour by hour forecast - Monday(WOWT)

Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday, with highs heating into the mid to upper-70s.

A strong storm system will track through the Heartland Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with heavy rain, strong winds, and a few severe thunderstorms possible. Expect widespread rainfall during your Wednesday morning commute, with wind gusts up to 50 mph continuing into the afternoon – even once the rain exits.

The rest of the week is looking very calm and comfortably cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

