Last markets of the season at Omaha Farmers Market this weekend

Omaha Farmers Market's Stock up for Winter on Saturday, Oct. 9-Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Omaha Farmers Market's Stock up for Winter on Saturday, Oct. 9-Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last call for the finals markets of the 2021 season at Omaha Farmers Market!

Starting this weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Old Market and Sunday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Baxter Area Lot 26, family and friends can pick out the fresh, healthy, and local foods from Nebraska and Iowa producers.

According to the release, this season has, “peppers, pumpkins, squash, apples, grapes, strawberries, tomatoes, pears, cabbage, brussel sprouts, herbs, kale, potatoes, carrots, green beans, gourds, zucchini, and many more.

“The Omaha Farmers Market feeds the body and soul of our community.” “Every Saturday and Sunday, people from all walks of life come together – families, farmers, and artisans, from cities, villages, and farms – to buy, sell, and experience something new. We’ve had a wonderful season this year and we are already planning for our 2022 season!”

Kristen Beck, Project Manager for the Omaha Farmers Market

