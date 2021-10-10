Advertisement

House fire under control in 10 minutes in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were able to put out a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood Sunday morning in under 10 minutes.

No one was hurt and officials say the cause of the fire was a lit candle too close to combustibles. Firefighters went to a home near South 37th and Frances St. and saw flames and light smoke on arrival.

It’s reported everyone was able to leave the home before the crews arrived.

