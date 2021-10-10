House fire under control in 10 minutes in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were able to put out a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood Sunday morning in under 10 minutes.

No one was hurt and officials say the cause of the fire was a lit candle too close to combustibles. Firefighters went to a home near South 37th and Frances St. and saw flames and light smoke on arrival.

It’s reported everyone was able to leave the home before the crews arrived.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.