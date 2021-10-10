Advertisement

Fauci says it’s fine to trick-or-treat this year

FILE - This image released by National Geographic shows Dr. Anthony Fauci at the NIH in...
FILE - This image released by National Geographic shows Dr. Anthony Fauci at the NIH in Bethesda, Md., during the filming of the documentary "Fauci."(Visko Hatfield/National Geographic via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) – The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it.”

He added that people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that “extra degree of protection” if they are not yet vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines so far have been approved for people 12 years and older. The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Nationwide, there are about 95,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. Fauci called the downward trend “good news” but cautioned against declaring a premature victory since cases have bounced back in the past.

He said he’d like to see cases drop to less than 10,000 a day before dropping COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, such as shedding masks indoors in public places.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Criticism personal towards Elkhorn Public Schools District board member.
Yard signs in opposition to Elkhorn PS mask policy get personal
Omaha Police investigate fatal crash on I-80 off-ramp
First Alert Day Wednesday
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday: A strong storm system brings wind, rain and storms to the area
Michigan's Blake Corum (2) carries the ball against Nebraska's Nick Henrich (42) during the...
Nebraska suffers tough 3-point loss to Michigan
Suit: Hospitalized man died after his oxygen was turned off

Latest News

Trump holds rally in Iowa
Trump holds rally in Iowa
BREAKING: Three seriously injured in crash
BREAKING: Three seriously injured in crash
Omaha Farmers Market's Stock up for Winter on Saturday, Oct. 9-Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Last markets of the season at Omaha Farmers Market this weekend
One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar