Yard signs in opposition to Elkhorn PS mask policy get personal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When does criticism over a public officials stance on an issue go too far?

Omaha resident Lisa Pitts has been openly critical of the Elkhorn Public Schools District decision to require masks or quarantine in cases of positive tests or exposure. The district does not require masks in general, but does recommend them.

As can be seen on signs staked in the front yard of the Pitts home in the Spring Ridge neighborhood, some remarks have become personal about school board member Jennifer Shatel. Shatel also happens to live a few doors away from the Pitts home.

WOWT was unable to locate a telephone number or email for Lisa Pitts in public databases, and when trying to reach Pitts or her husband Nathan at home, we were told they weren’t home.

Attorney Rex Moats released a statement on behalf of Shatel.

Jennifer Shatel is proud of the work she and other members of the Elkhorn Public School Board and Administration have done to keep students, employees and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been the subject of multiple verbal and written personal attacks by Mrs. Lisa Pitts, a resident of the Elkhorn Public School District and neighbor of Mrs. Shatel. While she is disappointed in the embarrassing and distasteful behavior of Dr. Nathan and Mrs. Lisa Pitts in placing signs in their front yard with threats, misleading statements and lies directed to Mrs. Shatel, her primary focus remains keeping students, employees and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic relying on experts in the field of epidemiology and virology to assist in this important task.”

Speaking off camera, two unidentified neighbors with differing opinions on masking agreed clearly that the personal remarks on the signs were not acceptable.

Sources say the family was asked by their homeowners’ association to remove the signs, but the Pitts refused and face HOA fines for each day they leave the offensive signs in place.

