Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Very warm October weekend even with the clouds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We get a beautiful sunrise this morning but we are expecting clouds to fill in from the south all day. Even with the cloud we are likely to jump well into the 80s.

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

One of the reasons we’ll warm is the breezy SSE wind we’ll have most of the day. Gusts to 30 mph are likely but they should subside as the sun sets this evening.

Saturday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Sunday should be a little cooler with highs in the 70s. Watch for a spotty shower south of I-80 Sunday into Monday morning but I expect most of us to stay dry.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

