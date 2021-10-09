Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate fatal crash on I-80 off-ramp

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a Saturday morning fatal crash involving one car.

Omaha Fire medics pronounced the driver identified as Pedro de Pedro Dominguez, 44, dead at the scene. A witness told police they saw a 2008 Chevy Avalanche at the L St. off-ramp going east on I-80.

According to the release, “the car swerved across the eastbound off-ramp and the car went off the roadway and down into a ravine.”

Officers say the car appeared going on the L St. westbound ramp before swerving.

