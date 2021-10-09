Nebraska looks for statement win against 9th ranked Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Michigan play under the lights at Memorial Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Huskers are looking for a big, statement win against the 9th ranked Wolverines. Big Red comes in as 3 point underdogs.

