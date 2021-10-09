Advertisement

Nebraska looks for statement win against 9th ranked Michigan

By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Michigan play under the lights at Memorial Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Huskers are looking for a big, statement win against the 9th ranked Wolverines. Big Red comes in as 3 point underdogs.

Follow live updates on the game from the 6 Sports team below. After the game, join Rex Smith, Joe Nugent and Dave Webber for a breakdown of the game on 6 News Live at 10 on WOWT.

Get WOWT 6 Sports live updates from the game below.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Crimestoppers release images of illegal dumping
Hidden camera pics in Omaha neighborhood put spotlight on illegal dumping
Criticism personal towards Elkhorn Public Schools District board member.
Yard signs in opposition to Elkhorn PS mask policy get personal
Jose Carreno
OPS security guard facing child sex charges; Omaha Police say more victims possible
Omaha Police arrest man after woman shot at Standing Bear Lake
Levi Heilig and Devan Spera
Omaha duo face kidnapping charges; bond set in the millions

Latest News

WOWT's Friday Night Fever.
High school football Week 7: Millard South travels to Fremont, pair of unbeatens meet in Class B
Iowa State forward Xavier Foster drives up court during the first half of an NCAA college...
Xavier Foster no longer on Iowa State basketball team
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Judge delays depositions for Ferentzes in racial bias case
Koa McIntyre
Athlete of the Week: Archbishop’s Bergan Koa McIntyre