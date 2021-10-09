Advertisement

Nebraska Corrections confirm inmate’s death, tested positive for COVID

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed Friday night the death of an inmate that tested positive for COVID.

Officials say the man in his 30s died at an Omaha hospital and has underlying medical conditions. The cause of death isn’t determined and a grand jury will have an investigation.

He was serving a sentence of a first-degree sexual assault charge in Douglas County. For the confidentiality of his medical records and in line with the state law and privacy for the family, NDCS won’t release his name to the public.

NDCS officials also confirmed on Tuesday the death of another inmate at a Lincoln hospital who also tested positive for COVID.

