Mallory’s Forecast Update - Back into the 70s Sunday with a rain chance south

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a summer-like Friday, cloud cover kept temperatures 5-10° cooler on Saturday. Most of us spent the afternoon in the 70s, with a few spots – including Beatrice and Falls City – experiencing highs in the lower-80s.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick with us Saturday evening, with some clearing to the northwest of the Metro – around Norfolk. Temperatures will drop into the upper-50s and lower-60s overnight, with slightly cooler conditions northwest and slightly warmer conditions southeast.

Clouds will slice through the WOWT viewing area again Sunday, with more clearing to the north. Highs will top out in the lower-70s with winds from the WNW 7-15 mph. We’ll hold a chance for rain throughout the day for far southeastern Nebraska, northwestern Missouri, and southwestern Iowa.

Rain chance to the southeast of the Metro Sunday
Rain chance to the southeast of the Metro Sunday(WOWT)

This rain chance will continue into early Monday morning before exiting. Clouds decrease Monday afternoon with highs back in the low to mid-70s.

We’ll heat into the upper-70s Tuesday afternoon ahead of a strong storm system Wednesday.

Expect widespread rainfall and gusty winds for the morning commute on Wednesday! (You can read more on Wednesday’s First Alert Day here).

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Beautiful weather filters in behind that storm system, with dry skies and highs in the 60s to round out the week.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Rusty's Morning Forecast