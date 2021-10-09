Douglas County Health official eases concerns of self-admistered COVID test

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In terms of getting protection against COVID-19, there are plenty of venues where you can get vaccinated.

But figuring out if you have the virus, that’s a different story.

It’s been three months since we have seen the familiar white tents. When Test Nebraska guaranteed a trained professional would administer a COVID-19 PCR test for free.

“In the beginning, somebody was doing it for you. You didn’t have a concern,” said Kayla Joseph.

Kayla got COVID last year. Recently, when she started feeling familiar symptoms, she did the responsible thing, hunting down a location to get a test.

Only to find out she didn’t have the same options. Her first stop was a CVS where she was shocked to find out she would be swabbing the nasal pharyngeal.

“Once you feel uncomfortable it’s that nature to stop and not go through with pretty much torturing yourself. Which is where I think the biggest issue comes into play. Did I go far enough?”

Most places in Douglas County require DIY COVID testing. Offering a drive-thru style service and detailed how-to instructions on how to swab yourself.

Douglas County Health Department’s senior epidemiologist wants you to pause before you panic.

“Since there’s been such a need, there’ve been a lot of different tests developed and each test is validated by the laboratory that’s making it,” said Dr. Anne O’Keefe.

Dr. O’Keefe says there’s always a possibility for a false negative but stands by the self-administered tests at the more common locations like Walgreens or Hy-Vee saying they’re just as reliable. It’s a fact now backed by Stanford researchers who say self swab tests are accurate and safe.

“If you have symptoms, get whatever test you’re able to get,” said Dr. O’Keefe.

Kayla isn’t sold. Left feeling uneasy and unsure about whether she followed the directions properly, leaving her to believe there must be others.

“If it is a false negative result because they didn’t do it accurately, .now they’re going back out there probably not wearing a mask, probably not vaccinated, putting people at risk and putting themselves at risk.”

Dr. O’Keefe does agree more free testing sites would help but says right now, we have to make do with what’s available and continue keeping our masks and our guard up.

If you don’t want to conduct your own test for COVID, there are six locations across Douglas County that are free. Each is staffed with a nurse or trained technician.

