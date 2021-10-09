Advertisement

Benson Plant Rescue give free plants to healthcare workers as appreciation

Benson Plant Rescue will give free plants for healthcare workers from Oct. 9-10 and Oct. 16-19.
Benson Plant Rescue will give free plants for healthcare workers from Oct. 9-10 and Oct. 16-19.
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As a token of its appreciation for healthcare workers’ services and sacrifices during the pandemic, Benson Plant Rescue is giving away free plants.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 9 and 16 to Sunday, Oct. 10 and 17, healthcare workers can choose three small succulents or a one-gallon perennial. Officials say they will need proof of their employment and they will be asked to register their name and email.

