Xavier Foster no longer on Iowa State basketball team

Iowa State forward Xavier Foster drives up court during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa State forward Xavier Foster drives up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State announced Friday that center Xavier Foster is no longer a member of the basketball team as police investigate a sexual assault claim.

The Des Moines Register reports that Coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a statement that the program holds its student-athletes up to “high standards” on and off the court.

Foster has not been charged with a crime, but Ames police spokesperson Jason Tuttle said that he is a “target” of an investigation into an 18-year-old woman’s report that she was sexually assaulted at an October 2020 party.

A search warrant naming Foster was executed in June, and Foster’s DNA was collected through cheek swabs.

