Sarpy County Sheriff’s report rise in guns stolen from unlocked cars

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thefts from unlocked vehicles are commonplace but sometimes dangerous items are stolen.

A crew of young car burglars is caught on camera cruising a Sarpy County neighborhood about 4 a.m. Sunday. They check for unlocked car doors and found a pickup to rummage through for valuables.

In this case, $500 in cash and a 22-caliber pistol have been stolen. The sheriff’s detective says in recent weeks, several firearms have been taken from unlocked vehicles around Sarpy County.

If you can identify the thieves in this case, call Sarpy Crimestoppers or the Sheriff’s Office. Also, make sure your vehicle is locked before going to bed.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.