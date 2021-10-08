Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warm & dry fall weather heading into the weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another mild morning in the area with temperatures near 60 degrees. There may be a little fog for some of us this morning too. That will likely burn off quickly and we’ll warm up quite quickly into the afternoon. Highs will end up about 15 degrees above average this afternoon as they top out in the mid 80s.

Friday Morning
Friday Morning(WOWT)

Saturday is looking to be just as warm or perhaps warmer with highs in the mid 80s in the metro. Expect it to be warmer in Lincoln during that afternoon tailgating just before the evening Husker game. Temperatures should then cool down quickly into the evening and make for an enjoyable night.

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)
Husker Forecast
Husker Forecast(WOWT)

Cooler air that is still above average will settle in Sunday with highs in the 70s. There is a small chance of a few showers by Sunday evening primarily south of I-80 but those chances will increase overnight into Monday morning. That is when the first of two storm systems will zip through the midwest. Most of this rain likely will pass south of I-80 with some afternoon clearing then expected Monday. Some 1 to 2 inch rain totals are possible in the Nebraska City, Shenandoah and Falls City area.

Monday rain
Monday rain(WOWT)

Another system is set to bring wind and rain to the area Wednesday.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

