Advertisement

Replicas of Michaelangelo’s masterpieces on display in Omaha’s Capitol District

By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you want to see Rome’s Sistine Chapel in person, you don’t have to pay thousands of dollars for a plane ticket.

An art installation featuring Michaelangelo’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican has been unveiled in Omaha on Thursday.

Five hundred years ago, Michaelangelo spent four years painting 33 frescoes on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. Unique interpretations of these timeless masterpieces are on display in the Capitol District.

Unlike the Vatican’s 15-minute time limit to view the original, at this installation, you’re encouraged to take your time.

“You hear the music in the background, we have a little theater, we have of course the audio guide take an hour or two. You’re going to see these frescos from a perspective that no pope ever has seen before because no pope made it up on the scaffolding,” said CEO of Global Entertainment, Martin Biallas.

Tickets to view the full-size replicas go for about $20 and the exhibition opens on Friday and runs until Jan. 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eyesore on busy Omaha street affects business neighbor, homeowner
Levi Heilig and Devan Spera
Omaha duo face kidnapping charges; bond set in the millions
Dundee homeowner Guy Weinstein looks at the new small tower installed on a portion of his...
Lack of communication frustrates residents of historic Dundee neighborhood
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, on charges...
Omaha man pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charge
Omaha Police investigate shooting at Standing Bear Lake

Latest News

Omaha Correctional Center employee arrested
Jose Carreno
OPS security guard facing child sex charges; Omaha Police say more victims possible
First Alert Day Wednesday
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday: A strong storm system brings wind, rain and storms to the area
First Alert Day Wednesday