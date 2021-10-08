Replicas of Michaelangelo’s masterpieces on display in Omaha’s Capitol District

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you want to see Rome’s Sistine Chapel in person, you don’t have to pay thousands of dollars for a plane ticket.

An art installation featuring Michaelangelo’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican has been unveiled in Omaha on Thursday.

Five hundred years ago, Michaelangelo spent four years painting 33 frescoes on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. Unique interpretations of these timeless masterpieces are on display in the Capitol District.

Unlike the Vatican’s 15-minute time limit to view the original, at this installation, you’re encouraged to take your time.

“You hear the music in the background, we have a little theater, we have of course the audio guide take an hour or two. You’re going to see these frescos from a perspective that no pope ever has seen before because no pope made it up on the scaffolding,” said CEO of Global Entertainment, Martin Biallas.

Tickets to view the full-size replicas go for about $20 and the exhibition opens on Friday and runs until Jan. 1, 2022.

