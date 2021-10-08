Advertisement

Postal worker fatally shot on route in Pa.; former neighbor charged

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A federal official says a former neighbor of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania confessed that he fatally shot him because he believed the mail carrier previously poisoned him and his family with cyanide.

The acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania says in a release that 53-year-old Eric Kortz turned himself in Thursday for the shooting death of Louis Vignone while he was on his mail route in Collier Township.

Kortz told authorities that he and Vignone used to be neighbors, and he believes Vignone and his family poisoned Kortz and his family with cyanide.

Kortz has been assigned a public defender.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the public defender’s office in Pittsburgh has a policy of not giving comments to news outlets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eyesore on busy Omaha street affects business neighbor, homeowner
Levi Heilig and Devan Spera
Omaha duo face kidnapping charges; bond set in the millions
Dundee homeowner Guy Weinstein looks at the new small tower installed on a portion of his...
Lack of communication frustrates residents of historic Dundee neighborhood
Former Omaha city prosecutor named City Attorney
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, on charges...
Omaha man pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charge

Latest News

A malfunction caused West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to become trapped in the elevator at the...
West Virginia governor got trapped in malfunctioning elevator
10 ways to prioritize your mental health during work
Economists have forecast that employers added 488,000 jobs last month, according to data...
US hiring may have risen last month in a sign of resilience
Friday Morning
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warm & dry fall weather heading into the weekend