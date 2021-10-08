Omaha senior citizen stresses car repair nightmare, thieves stealing keepsakes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha senior citizen is left stranded and out of a lot of money. Adding to his difficulties, thieves have stolen precious family keepsakes.

It’s not just for health reasons that heart patient Bernard Gunn is walking everywhere.

“That man has got a thousand dollars of my money and look at my car and he was supposed to have it fixed last month,” said Gunn.

Bernard has a receipt for a new motor to be installed by mechanic Jonathan Buresh who rented a space beside an apartment building. The apparent landlord voiced a business review.

But Bernard can’t drive his torn apart car or afford to have it towed. During one of those quarter-mile walks from home to check on the progress of repairs, the 68-year-old heart patient discovered that thieves had been at work on his car.

Waiting on weeks on a new motor, Benard found his car has been burglarized.

“And I had all my music and all my family pictures with my mom and all my reunion stuff. I had three things full of stuff and they took all that.”

Bernard filed a police report but like the mechanic, he suspects his valuables are gone, and to get back his unfinished car, he’ll need to foot the bill for towing.

“I’m surviving heart patient and the only reason I got this car is so I can go back and forth to my appointments at the doctor,” said Gunn.

There’s still a loan on the car so Bernard Gunn says he may just tell the lender to repossess it. He has to rely on friends and family for rides to his frequent doctor appointments.

Efforts to track down the mechanic have been unsuccessful.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.