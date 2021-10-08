Omaha Police welcome 56 new graduates in ceremony

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Stothert told police recruits that the Omaha police department has earned the confidence of the public they serve.

Last summer, there were some members of the public who were not so confident in the police, demanding that funding to the department be cut.

But the mayor always stood her ground.

“Defunding the Omaha Police Department would be irresponsible and reckless and I will not do it.”

On Friday, the mayor welcomed 56 police academy graduates to the department. She says it’s more important than ever to support our police department.

“Give them the money and the tools that they need, to protect and serve our city and that’s what I did. In fact, we increased the budget last year, we increased it again this year,” said Stothert.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says having the support of the mayor and the city council plays a major role in keeping the city safe.

“When you don’t have that, that’s when things start to slide. That’s when things start to slip and you see problems.

Mayor Stothert says the majority of people in Omaha support the police. She believes there are some who want to defund the department, but they are in the minority.

“I think the ones that were the loudest and talking about defunding and disassembling our police department were the vocal minority.”

But that vocal minority was heard, heard by some of Friday’s graduates. Those protests were the reason why some of the men and women graduating decided to join the department.

“If anything it made me want to become one even more, just to see like what all the talk was about and just become part of the family,” said Jameese Compton.

“They need strong police officers, people that are out there for the community and also interacting with the community. So for me, it was an easy choice, easy decision. I wanted to be a part of the positive change,” said Dallas Esser.

Omaha Police is 35 officers short of its 906 officers needed to meet its authorized strength with Friday’s graduating class. Police officials say they will meet that number with next year’s police class.

