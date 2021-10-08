Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate shooting at Standing Bear Lake

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting at an Omaha park sends a person to the hospital.

Omaha Police say they received a call to the area of 132nd and Fort for a disturbance before 7:15 p.m. Thursday. They heard gunshots when arriving.

Officers found the scene of the shooting and took the suspect into custody. It’s reported the victim’s wounds are non-life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation.

