Omaha Police arrest man after woman shot at Standing Bear Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shared a few more details Friday about a shooting Thursday night at Standing Bear Lake.

OPD said they arrested 33-year-old Edmond Marckenzy at the scene near 132nd and Fort streets.

According to the OPD report, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the lake at 6:44 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot in her side. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the report states.

Officers searched the area and found Marckenzy, who was arrested and booked into Douglas County Jail on preliminary charges of assault, use of a gun to commit a felony, use of a gun by a felon, and terroristic threats.

The shooting remains under investigation.

