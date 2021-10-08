Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest man after woman shot at Standing Bear Lake

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shared a few more details Friday about a shooting Thursday night at Standing Bear Lake.

OPD said they arrested 33-year-old Edmond Marckenzy at the scene near 132nd and Fort streets.

According to the OPD report, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the lake at 6:44 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot in her side. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the report states.

Officers searched the area and found Marckenzy, who was arrested and booked into Douglas County Jail on preliminary charges of assault, use of a gun to commit a felony, use of a gun by a felon, and terroristic threats.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eyesore on busy Omaha street affects business neighbor, homeowner
Levi Heilig and Devan Spera
Omaha duo face kidnapping charges; bond set in the millions
Omaha Crimestoppers release images of illegal dumping
Hidden camera pics in Omaha neighborhood put spotlight on illegal dumping
Dundee homeowner Guy Weinstein looks at the new small tower installed on a portion of his...
Lack of communication frustrates residents of historic Dundee neighborhood
Omaha Police investigate shooting at Standing Bear Lake

Latest News

Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Bellevue dad’s hearing rescheduled, charged with first-degree murder
Officers arrested a man who had been on the run for six months Thursday in Hastings.
Hastings man arrested with meth, guns and cash
Patricia Timm
Longtime Nebraska education board member resigning, citing health reasons
NSP: Omaha driver arrested after evading stop, crashing off I-80, hiding in yard