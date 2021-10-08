Omaha firefighter runs ‘The Furniture Project’ helping Afghan family as they start new life

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drew Gerken is a full-time Omaha firefighter.

Today, he’s not putting out fires. He is hard at work moving furniture into a home for a family of 12 coming from Afghanistan.

The family was able to escape after the country fell to the Taliban in August.

“A lot of times when we hear about emergencies or tragedies, things around the world or locally, it’s frustrating because we feel this impulse that we want to help but are frustrated that we feel there’s nothing we can do,” said Gerken.

Gerkin founded The Furniture Project eight years ago after going to a fire call and seeing children on the floor with no bed of their own. Since then he has been on a mission to make sure anyone who’s in need—has the basics.

“The thing about the furniture project is this is the thing I have found that I can do,” said Gerken.

Gerkin isn’t the only one making sure this family is set to begin a new chapter. He’s just one piece of the puzzle making this a reality.

A number of Omaha organizations like Lutheran Family Services and Restoring Dignity are helping out.

Individual community members have stepped up to help too, donating all the furniture that Gerken is moving into the home.

“For me, in addition to the local agencies that we serve, I know that each piece of furniture that I put into these homes has a story and has a provenance that goes through somewhere else in the city, through our hands and into the home of somebody for whom it is brand new,” said Gerken.

We do know the family that will call this place home has 10 children in it. When they move in sometime next week, they will be greeted with open arms.

“Sometimes terrible things can bring out the best in people and communities so it’s really inspiring to see the enthusiasm that so many people have for these people who are going through a terrible nightmare.”

