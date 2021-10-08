Omaha Correctional Center employee arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman working as a canteen operator at Omaha Correctional Center was arrested this week after she allegedly had unauthorized communications with a prisoner.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Thursday that Chianda Young, 26, an employee at OCC since Sept. 9, 2019, had been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Wednesday.

NDCS said Young, who resigned her position, has not worked at any other correctional facilities in their system. This is the only facility where she has worked.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony, according to the corrections department.

