NSP: Omaha driver arrested after evading stop, crashing off I-80, hiding in yard

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a 45-year-old Omaha man after he evaded an Interstate 80 traffic stop, sideswiped several cars, then hid in a yard after he hit a utility pole.

According to the NSP report, a trooper attempted Wednesday night to pull over the driver of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo without license plates heading westbound on I-80 near the West Center Road exit at about 6:50 p.m. The driver “refused to stop,” took the exit, then “continued driving recklessly” while turning eastbound onto Center.

“The trooper pursued for a short distance, but discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety as the suspect vehicle continued driving recklessly,” the NSP release states.

The trooper followed the vehicle’s path, noting several vehicles along West Center Road had been side-swiped, the report states. Continuing along Center, the trooper then came upon the scene of a crashed Monte Carlo near 106th Street, where the car hit a utility pole then came to a stop in a nearby yard, reports state.

The driver had fled the scene, but soon after, NSP and Omaha Police responded to a 911 call about a man hiding in landscaping in a yard near the crash. He wouldn’t leave the yard, so a trooper shot a pepperball at him, and he surrendered without incident, the report states.

The entire incident lasted about 20 minutes, NSP said.

NSP said William Dimauro, wanted on several outstanding warrants, is facing charges of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, and other traffic violations. He was booked into Douglas County Jail.

