New data on Douglas County’s COVID dashboard shows breakthrough cases, details on underlying health conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A familiar tool to track the COVID-19 pandemic has some new features you may have overlooked.

The COVID dashboard is technically always under construction. The most recent additions include breakthrough cases and more details about underlying health conditions of those who died from the virus.

“Very rarely does a communicable disease come along and by itself cause someone to lose their life. Underlying conditions are usually situations people can normally live with.”

This is why health department leaders say it’s important people have visuals such as showing cardiovascular, renal, and neurological conditions contributing to COVID deaths.

“People can look at it to see where we are compared to where have been and where we were a few months ago,” said Phil Rooney, Douglas County Health Department.

We didn’t have booster shots months ago and the newly updated vaccine data reflects people with at least one dose and those who’ve gone back for a second or third. You’ll notice a spike on the graph compared to past weeks.

The department says it’s a transparent tool available so people don’t make assumptions that health officials were incorrect or unsure about past data.

“It isn’t so much that we were wrong before, but the disease itself changes and our knowledge evolves.”

A year ago there were no vaccines and six months ago, there were no boosters. In a few weeks, the vaccine may be approved for kids ages 5-11.

In Douglas County, kids in that age range account for close to 100,000 people. That will become yet another addition to changing the dashboard and our experts say it’s why the tool is so important.

“It’ll help people determine how to best deal with the situation for their own circumstances.”

You can expect to see a tab detailing specific numbers for booster shots soon. Douglas County Health says they’re working on adding that.

