Nebraska lawmakers question DHHS officials on Saint Francis Ministries contract

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers heard testimony Friday about how the state ended up settling on a contract with Saint Francis Ministries for child welfare services.

In 2019, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services took the lowest bid — 40% lower than the next closest bid from another organization — from Saint Francis. It was a bid so low that it should have been a red flag, one state senator said during the hearing.

But the organization that took over the contract for services previously handled by PromiseShip hasn’t been fulfilling its obligations.

“There had been a failed process back in 2017, where things had gotten thrown out,” DHHS CEO Dannette Smith told lawmakers Friday. “...We were so conscientious in following the procurement process and made sure we followed everything to the letter. That’s what I think really happened.”

The initial $197 million contract for handling the child welfare cases in Douglas and Sarpy counties was supposed to last for five years, but Saint Francis has been dealing with major financial problems so severe that the state was forced to negotiate a new contract at the start of the year to prevent the organization from running out of money.

”When the evaluation was completed, and the scores and bids were provided to CFS both bids were considered in light of their scores. We considered both bids in their entirety. The obvious difference in cost was considered as well,” said Bo Botelho, general council for Nebraska DHHS.

Saint Francis leadership testified this afternoon that they didn’t maliciously underbid the contract.

A recent inspector general’s report says Saint Francis Ministries hasn’t met its obligations and recommended the state terminate the contract and take up handling the Omaha-metro cases. A week later, DHHS placed the organization on a probationary license.

On Sept. 1, several employees walked out of the Saint Francis offices citing unfair working conditions for case managers. Asking for more support, employees said they had far too many cases, and couldn’t properly manage kids who are in vulnerable situations.

Saint Francis’ vice president of Children and Family Services said then that they understood the frustrations of these employees, and that they’re working to combat them, citing a lack of workforce and delays incurred by training new personnel.

Assistant News Director Cassie Crowe, Producer Chase Moffitt, and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

