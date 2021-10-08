Advertisement

Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting arrows at Sioux City Police

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - A man who took aim at police in northwest Iowa is going to prison.

The bizarre scene unfolded in December 2020. Police were called to Mitchell Smith’s home after he threatened a neighbor’s wife.

Then threatened the police and fired four arrows at them during the incident. This led to a standoff in his garage.

Police used gas canisters to end the ordeal. For his actions, he’s going to prison for 20 years.

Self-administered test concerns in Omaha-metro
New downtown Omaha library on the horizon
Pear Tree Performing Arts reopens