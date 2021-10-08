Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Summerlike warmth returns Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures Friday started off in the 50s to near 60° in the Metro, with highs soaring into the 80s by the afternoon. Highs today are not record-breaking but are running about 15° or so above normal for this time of year.

The weather will stay quiet and warm for Friday night football, with increasing clouds overnight and lows dropping into the upper-50s and lower-60s. Sustained winds will be from the SSE 5-10 mph.

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies are on tap Saturday. Despite the cloud cover, highs are still expected to heat into the 80s with southeasterly wind gusts up to 30 mph. While it’s not looking like we’ll beat Saturday’s daily high record of 88°, our high temperature will be much closer to the record than the daily normal high of 69°!

Temperatures on Sunday will run about 10° cooler than Saturday, behind a front. We’ll hold a chance for rain Sunday afternoon through Monday morning south of I-80. The Omaha Metro looks to stay dry from this system.

Clouds decrease throughout the day Monday with highs in the low to mid-70s.

A greater threat for heavy rain and gusty winds arrives late Tuesday into the day Wednesday, with a First Alert Day in effect! This will be our most impactful weather system for quite some time, so be sure to keep an eye on the forecast by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

