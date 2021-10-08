LPD: Man arrested following Thursday morning shooting in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a suspect following an overnight shooting on Thursday that sent a man to the hospital.

David Hickman, Jr., 38, is facing 1st degree assault charges, discharge of a firearm near building/vehicle, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to police, the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday in the area of 27th and Fair Streets.

Police said following the shooting, a 46-year-old man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs.

LPD said the man is still hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers processed the scene for evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses. LPD said it was determined that Hickman was the shooter.

On Thursday, around 1 p.m., investigators located Hickman at a home near 27th and Potter Streets and was taken into custody.

Police said Hickman was found to be a convicted felon, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

LPD said it’s not clear how Hickman and the victim know each other, however witnesses reported there was an argument before the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

