Longtime Nebraska education board member resigning, citing health reasons

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A longtime member of the Nebraska Board of Education has announced her resignation from the board, citing undisclosed health reasons.

State officials announced on Friday that 74-year-old Patricia Timm of Beatrice is leaving the board after 17 years.

Timm, a retired kindergarten and art teacher, was first appointed to represent a large southeastern segment of the state in 2004 by then-Gov. Mike Johanns. Since then, she has twice served as board president. Before joining the state board, Timm had served on the Beatrice School Board for 16 years.

Gov. Pete Ricketts will appoint a new board member to represent District 5, in pink below, for the remainder of Timm’s term, which expires in January 2023.

State Board of Education District Map (Nebraska Dept. of Education)

