Advertisement

Longtime Nebraska education board member resigning, citing health reasons

Patricia Timm
Patricia Timm(Nebraska Dept. of Education)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A longtime member of the Nebraska Board of Education has announced her resignation from the board, citing undisclosed health reasons.

State officials announced on Friday that 74-year-old Patricia Timm of Beatrice is leaving the board after 17 years.

Timm, a retired kindergarten and art teacher, was first appointed to represent a large southeastern segment of the state in 2004 by then-Gov. Mike Johanns. Since then, she has twice served as board president. Before joining the state board, Timm had served on the Beatrice School Board for 16 years.

Gov. Pete Ricketts will appoint a new board member to represent District 5, in pink below, for the remainder of Timm’s term, which expires in January 2023.

State Board of Education District Map
State Board of Education District Map(Nebraska Dept. of Education)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eyesore on busy Omaha street affects business neighbor, homeowner
Levi Heilig and Devan Spera
Omaha duo face kidnapping charges; bond set in the millions
Dundee homeowner Guy Weinstein looks at the new small tower installed on a portion of his...
Lack of communication frustrates residents of historic Dundee neighborhood
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, on charges...
Omaha man pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charge
Omaha Police investigate shooting at Standing Bear Lake

Latest News

NSP: Omaha driver arrested after evading stop, crashing off I-80, hiding in yard
Officers arrested a man who had been on the run for six months Thursday in Hastings.
Hastings man arrested with meth, guns and cash
LLCHD reports first West Nile Virus death this season
Omaha Correctional Center employee arrested