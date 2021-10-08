Advertisement

Judge continues to prohibit Iowa enforcement of mask ban law

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, left, and Ann Lebo, Iowa's education director, appear at a news...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, left, and Ann Lebo, Iowa's education director, appear at a news conference in this file photo from Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A federal judge has extended an order that will prevent state officials from enforcing a law that prohibits school districts from implementing mask requirements until the federal lawsuit challenging the law can be heard.

Judge Robert Pratt had earlier issued a temporary restraining order preventing Gov. Kim Reynolds and Department of Education Director Ann Lebo from enforcing the law Reynolds signed in May. The order entered Friday issues a preliminary injunction that continues to prohibit the state from enforcing the law until the court case can be decided.

Lawyers for Reynolds and Lebo immediately filed a notice of an appeal with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which could reverse Pratt’s order or keep it in place.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eyesore on busy Omaha street affects business neighbor, homeowner
Levi Heilig and Devan Spera
Omaha duo face kidnapping charges; bond set in the millions
Omaha Crimestoppers release images of illegal dumping
Hidden camera pics in Omaha neighborhood put spotlight on illegal dumping
Dundee homeowner Guy Weinstein looks at the new small tower installed on a portion of his...
Lack of communication frustrates residents of historic Dundee neighborhood
Omaha Police investigate shooting at Standing Bear Lake

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Oct. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County hospitals at highest capacity since start of pandemic
Black Men United, Quality Clinical Research team up in Omaha to debunk COVID vaccine myths
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Oct. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports elderly unvaccinated death
Fans fill the stadium at the football field at Whitewater High School on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021,...
Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports