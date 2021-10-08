Advertisement

High school football Week 7: Millard South travels to Fremont, pair of unbeatens meet in Class B

WOWT's Friday Night Fever.
WOWT's Friday Night Fever.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Week Seven of high school football. Here are the games we are covering on Friday Night Fever.

For more scores, check the Nebraska and Iowa scoreboards below.

MILLARD SOUTH VS FREMONT

The undefeated Patriots go on the road to face a good Fremont team.

BENNINGTON VS ELKHORN

Both unbeaten, the Badgers and Antlers clash in Class B.

BELLEVUE WEST VS MILLARD WEST

The T-Birds look to continue a strong season against a 2-4 team in the Wildcats.

SKUTT CATHOLIC VS RALSTON

The Skyhawks are coming off a loss to a top Class A team in Gretna and will look to right the ship against Ralston.

OMAHA BENSON VS OMAHA BRYAN

Benson has lost two straight and will look to get back in the win column against the winless Bears who would love to pick up their first victory.

MILLARD NORTH VS GRAND ISLAND

This season has been a struggle for the Mustangs. They’re looking for just their second win against the .500 Islanders.

CREIGHTON PREP VS LINCOLN NORTHEAST

With three games left, the Junior Jays play two on the road before finishing at home. They start that stretch in Lincoln taking on the Rockets.

WAVERLY VS PLATTSMOUTH

Can Waverly hand Plattsmouth its first loss of the season? The Blue Devils are looking to get to 7-0.

LEWIS CENTRAL VS GLENWOOD

Across the river in Iowa, the Lewis Central Titans travel to take on Glenwood.

Nebraska high school scoreboards

Iowa high school scoreboards

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eyesore on busy Omaha street affects business neighbor, homeowner
Levi Heilig and Devan Spera
Omaha duo face kidnapping charges; bond set in the millions
Omaha Crimestoppers release images of illegal dumping
Hidden camera pics in Omaha neighborhood put spotlight on illegal dumping
Dundee homeowner Guy Weinstein looks at the new small tower installed on a portion of his...
Lack of communication frustrates residents of historic Dundee neighborhood
Omaha Police investigate shooting at Standing Bear Lake

Latest News

Koa McIntyre
Athlete of the Week: Archbishop’s Bergan Koa McIntyre
Chris Gradoville, a former Creighton Bluejay baseball player who went on to play for the Texas...
Gradoville family offers thanks ahead of memorial for Creighton baseball director
JoJo Domann
Huskers hoping to to put Michigan in an unfamiliar position
Teddy Prochazka
Huskers Teddy Prochazka and Nouredin Nouili are preparing for a second start against tough Michigan front