High school football Week 7: Millard South travels to Fremont, pair of unbeatens meet in Class B
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Week Seven of high school football. Here are the games we are covering on Friday Night Fever.
For more scores, check the Nebraska and Iowa scoreboards below.
MILLARD SOUTH VS FREMONT
The undefeated Patriots go on the road to face a good Fremont team.
BENNINGTON VS ELKHORN
Both unbeaten, the Badgers and Antlers clash in Class B.
BELLEVUE WEST VS MILLARD WEST
The T-Birds look to continue a strong season against a 2-4 team in the Wildcats.
SKUTT CATHOLIC VS RALSTON
The Skyhawks are coming off a loss to a top Class A team in Gretna and will look to right the ship against Ralston.
OMAHA BENSON VS OMAHA BRYAN
Benson has lost two straight and will look to get back in the win column against the winless Bears who would love to pick up their first victory.
MILLARD NORTH VS GRAND ISLAND
This season has been a struggle for the Mustangs. They’re looking for just their second win against the .500 Islanders.
CREIGHTON PREP VS LINCOLN NORTHEAST
With three games left, the Junior Jays play two on the road before finishing at home. They start that stretch in Lincoln taking on the Rockets.
WAVERLY VS PLATTSMOUTH
Can Waverly hand Plattsmouth its first loss of the season? The Blue Devils are looking to get to 7-0.
LEWIS CENTRAL VS GLENWOOD
Across the river in Iowa, the Lewis Central Titans travel to take on Glenwood.
