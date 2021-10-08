Hidden cam pics in Omaha neighborhood put the spotlight on illegal dumping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If a picture is worth a thousand words, residents and police hope three pictures they’ve shared will be worth $1,000.

That’s the amount of money Omaha Police Department’s Crimestoppers program is offering for information about two men caught on camera illegally dumping in an Omaha neighborhood.

“It’s their dumping alley,” said Kelsey Escobar, a four-year resident of Browne Street, which intersects with 37th where the debris has long been a problem. “It’s just making our neighborhood dirty. This is a pretty quiet neighborhood over here. It needs to stop.”

It’s not that the two men seen lifting a couch, which they threw into the brush off 37th Street, are responsible for years of junk and trash dumped in this area. But residents hope the photos will at least be a deterrent and signal a change to would-be-dumpers.

“Publish ‘em, put ‘em out there,” said Joshua Huskins, who also lived on Browne for more than four years. “Once everybody starts seeing it, everybody will start getting together and say ‘hey, I know that guy, I’ll call it in.’”

The small camera, which was once located on a power pole but now is hidden in some trees, has been in place for at least two years at the intersection. And while the residents we spoke to didn’t recognize the two men or the vehicle in the photo, they said there have been many trucks they have seen that they say frequently trash the area.

”I haven’t seen this particular truck,” Escobar said. “But I have seen a guy coming through with a trailer at night that actually does the dumping.”

Huskins agreed, saying that another camera in the area might catch the repeat dumpers who he sees come through frequently, putting the safety of his family and neighbors at risk.

“One more (camera) would be enough,” he said. “Just to get a plate as they drive over this hill, and turn the corner.”

Why over here? It’s not a dumpster.

