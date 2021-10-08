Friday Oct. 8 COVID-19 update: 190 cases in Douglas County, 2 unvaccinated deaths in Lincoln

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Lincoln-Lancaster County update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Friday reported two COVID-19 deaths: an unvaccinated man in his 40s and an unvaccinated woman in her 50s. Both had been hospitalized.

The death toll in that area is now 295.

LLCHD also reported 89 new cases, bringing the total to 39,454 cases confirmed to date. There are 93 COVID-19 patients in the health district, and 20 of them are on ventilators.

Currently, LLCHD is reporting that 74.2% of residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

The area’s DHM, which includes a mask requirement, expires Oct. 28.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported 190 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the local total to 84,512 cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic nearly 19 months ago.

Thursday’s report brings the seven-day average back up from 144 cases to 153 cases. A week ago, it was 158; two weeks ago, it was 148. A month ago, it was 178; almost two months ago, it was 115; three months ago, it was 20.

The local death toll remains at 801.

Hospital capacity and bed availability fluctuate from day to day, adjusting mainly for staffing levels. On Thursday, the health department reported that as of Thursday afternoon, 89% of hospital beds were filled, with 156 beds available. Local ICUs were 87% full with 38 beds available.

DCHD said area hospitals were caring for 198 COVID-19 patients, including six pediatric patients. Of those hospitalizations, 62 of them were in ICUs, with 38 on ventilators. According to the DCHD dashboard, there were 139 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 on ventilators, a year ago.

The health department also reported that three more adult patients were awaiting test results.

VACCINATIONS: Currently, DCHD is reporting that 68.9% of Douglas County residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated. That amounts to 57% of the total population.

The health department also reported an update in vaccination breakthrough counts.

As of Friday, 28 of the 325,483 people fully vaccinated in Douglas County have tested positive for COVID-19 after they were considered fully vaccinated. That amounts to a 1.2% breakthrough rate.

The most recent data, from Sept. 30, for breakthrough cases resulting in death from COVID-19 indicates that 28 people in Douglas County died of COVID-19 after they were fully vaccinated. That amounts to a 0.009% breakthrough death rate.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Old Market Farmers Market, 1011 Jackson St.

Pfizer boosters

The Douglas County Health Department is distributing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination boosters at its clinics to those in certain groups:

Adults ages 65 and older

Long-term care facility residents

Adults ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions that make put them at high risk of severe COVID-19

Adults ages 18-49 with certain conditions listed above, or who are otherwise at risk of severe COVID-19

Adults ages 18-64 whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19

The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.

Those occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the following vaccines at its clinics:

First and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses

Additional doses of Pfizer and Moderna for immunocompromised people

Pfizer booster

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

