FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday: A strong storm system brings wind, rain and storms to the area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A strong storm system is set to move into the middle of the country Wednesday of next week and bring with it rain, storms and strong wind. It will likely be the most active weather we’ve seen in a while in the area.

Wednesday Storm System (WOWT)

As this system moves east into the plains, a cold front will swing through as well. Rain and storms are possible out ahead of it and along with front but the exact timing is uncertain at this point. While I do expect any severe weather to stay south of our area at this time, the potential is there for heavy down pours from some of the strongest storms in our area. Rain totals up to 2″ are possible from this system but any shower and storms are likely to be moving through rather fast therefore limiting their potential to drop large amounts of rain.

First Alert Day Wednesday (WOWT)

The other aspect of this system prompting the First Alert Day is the potential for strong wind during much of the day. South or southeast wind gusts up to 50 mph appear likely at this point but the potential is there for those gusts to go higher depending on the exact track of the system.

Stay up to date on the latest with this storm system over the weekend. We’ll know more and more as we get closer and the model data comes in more frequently.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.