Drug task force finds meth, cash & more while serving warrant in northeast Lincoln

Ramon Serrano
Ramon Serrano(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found meth, drug paraphernalia and cash after serving a warrant in northeast Lincoln.

Around 6 p.m. on Thursday the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant near 27th and Theresa Streets on an ongoing narcotics investigation.

LPD said 11.3 grams of methamphetamine, paraphernalia and $606 cash were seized.

Police arrested 42-year-old Ramon Serrano for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug crime and a local traffic warrant.

According to police, a 22-year-old man and 26-year-old man were also contacted as guests of Serrano.

LPD said the 22-year-old was found to be in possession of a pipe with methamphetamine residue.

Investigators said they found 1.2 grams of methamphetamine on the 26-year-old man’s person.

The 22-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a local warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

The 26-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

