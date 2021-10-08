Clinical trials for RSV hit high gear in Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Coughing, fever, and trouble breathing are all familiar signs of COVID. These are also symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV.

The season for RSV is right around the corner and the race to find a vaccine is hitting high gear in the Omaha-metro. Sitting on the edge of the lake at the Prairie Queen recreation area, Thomas Dye took in a duck on the calm water.

“I’m just living the life,” said Dye.

Lakeside is the perfect place to log into his journal, but this one is more focused on health.

“Have I had any symptoms, not a cold or respiratory infection,” asked Dye to himself. “Nope.”

The journal is part of the routine for Tom’s clinical trial. He joins 200 others as part of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen RSV vaccine study.

“This is a big deal for us to try and find a vaccine for RSV,” said Dr. Brandon Essink, Principal Investigator, Meridian Clinical Research.

Meridian Clinical Research is conducting the J&J study. Essink said the search for an RSV vaccine has been a decade in the making, the most recent candidate Novavax.

“It was a pretty good vaccine, but it just never showed it could really block the disease to make it worthwhile,” said Dr. Essink.

Now efforts are doubling down, Meridian is running trials from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, and soon Moderna too.

“Some of the platforms they’re using for the COVID vaccine so MRNA is a hot one right now, but there’s also some of the other companies that are looking into using the vector vaccines, it’s a more traditional type,” said Essink.

Each year, RSV leads to hundreds of deaths among children, but according to the CDC, the virus also kills more than 14,000 older adults every year.

Now in the age of the pandemic, there is a new urgency to fight RSV.

“That’s what’s filling up our hospitals right now, it’s not just the COVID stuff,” said Essink. “We want to have hospital beds available for everybody not just focusing on one thing.”

There’s also an urgent need for volunteers. Pfizer plans to enroll 30,000 people for its study, J&J’s Janssen involves 23,000 and not to mention thousands more for Moderna.

“They did say I was one of the first 10 people for this study,” said Dye.

As for Tom, he was happy to step up for the J&J study.

“It’s always good to be a groundbreaker in anything,” said Tom.

He got the call a few months ago, was screened, and got a shot.

“I did have a little soreness for a couple of days afterwards,” said Tom. “Overall no other side effects.”

Now he just has to log in twice a week, for the next two years.

“It’s easy peasy,” said Tom as he submitted his entry for the week.

A process he knows all too well.

“This is my third study that I’ve done with them in five years,” said Tom. “This is a good cause, it saves lives.”

If you’d like to join Tom on the life-saving journey and want to become a volunteer, contact Meridian Clinical Research. For many of the studies, you will be compensated for your time and travel.

