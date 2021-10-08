Advertisement

Bellevue dad’s hearing rescheduled, charged with first-degree murder

Adam Price was arrested in California hours after his 3-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were found dead in his home in May.
By Mike McKnight and Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - There is new information about the father’s upcoming court appearance after the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office confirmed the children of the Bellevue man who were found dead in their father’s home in May were smothered.

According to the Sarpy County Chief Attorney, Price isn’t objecting to amended charges. There’s a prelim scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. rather than the prior date of Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead inside the home of Adam Price after a welfare check May 16. The children’s parents had been in the middle of a divorce, and it was Price’s week to have the children. Their mother, who lives in Illinois had asked police to check on them.

Price, 36, was arrested in Pacifica, Calif., hours later.

Price was initially charged with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death, but the state has filed a motion to upgrade the charges to two counts of first-degree murder, according to Bonnie Moore, Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney.

Price has been in Sarpy County Jail since May 27, when he was transferred there from California. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

If convicted, Price faces a life sentence, the release states.

