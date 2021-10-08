Athlete of the Week: Archbishop’s Bergan Koa McIntyre

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Archbishop Bergan is in firm control of C-2 thanks in big part to quarterback Koa McIntyre. Granted it’s only early October, anything can happen, but the Knights are 6-0 and haven’t scored less than 35 points yet this season.

Friday night they knocked off Aquinas Catholic, who was 4-1. McIntyre had a role in five of the six Bergan touchdowns. He ran for more than 160 yards. Koa also plays safety and has four interceptions through six weeks.

Despite all the success at quarterback his future is at safety, that’s what he’ll play at Wyoming. Koa also puts in a ton of work in on his own, he works out at least once a day, his dad owns a gym and he runs 4.4 40 yard dash.

