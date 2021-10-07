Young enterpreneurs in the Omaha-metro start businesses amid pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pandemic has severely damaged many small businesses in the last 18 months. Others decided it was the right time to start grassroots efforts.

Nine-year-old Amir Brown has always loved Chapstick. Little did he think that his affection for the balm would turn into a business opportunity.

“Me and my mom thought about we should be selling something because I have really sensitive skin and I like Chapstick. And we thought of a name and so I became the owner and we started making stuff,” said Amir.

Despite the pandemic, Mom Jania White thought it was the right time for Amir to take his affection for Chapstick to the next level.

So, we were in the house during the pandemic bored and he’s playing video games all day and he really likes Chapstick so any time we go to the store he buys Chapstick, and I was like well why don’t you just make it,” said Jania.

Amir sells most of his goods from a stand at local events and he’s learning valuable lessons from outside the classroom.

“Ownership. He’s learning financial responsibility. He’s learning I can do what I want to do if I put my mind to it. And also, I want to kind of teach him a lesson that you don’t have to always know what you want to do but just go out there and try and if it doesn’t work well at least you tried.”

Marquiesha Johnson’s three daughters loved reading with her when they were younger. It inspired Marquiesha to write stories including her daughters’ names in the stories.

“We have three children’s books dedicated to my daughters.”

She says it’s not about the money.

“It was just about teaching my kids you can do whatever you want, don’t let anyone ever tell you there are limits to what you want to do. You can do whatever you want,” said Marquiesha.

But don’t tell Amir it’s not about the money, he likes the best part of owning a business.

“I get most of the money...sometimes.”

Amir’s mother says he wanted to buy a Youtube channel with the profits from his business. Amir has decided he needs to put the money back into his business to help it grow.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.