Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Clouds with a spotty shower today. Warmer air into the weekend.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday morning starts with some light patchy fog and a layer of louds. That’s keeping some of us very mild in the 60s to start the day. You’ll notice a little humidity in the air as well. We should be able to see a few breaks by the afternoon.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

There is a small chance of a spotty shower or two this afternoon but I would expect most of those to pop up on the Iowa side if they develop at all.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

Warmer days are then expected Friday & Saturday with highs well into the 80s. That is a good 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

A front will move through early Sunday dropping our temps back into the mid 70s for highs which is still above average for this point in October. There is a 20% chance of a shower or two from that front but most of us will likely stay dry.

Next week looks to be much more active with at least 2 storm systems moving the middle of the country. One could bring rain and a few storms Monday. Another likely impacts the area with rain, storms and wind on Wednesday. Keep an eye on the 10 day forecast on our website and app for the latest regarding these two systems and the overall busier pattern.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.