Omaha mayor to announce new city attorney
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert is planning to announce the new city attorney Thursday afternoon.
Appointed by the mayor, filling the position has taken some time; applications were taken in January after former City Attorney, Paul Kratz, retired in December.
The announcement is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
“This is a critically important position that impacts the day-to-day operations of the city,” Mayor Jean Stothert said at the time. “We anticipate a competitive application process and will select the candidate who will best represent the city and our taxpayers.”
The posted salary was $178,068.80, with annual step increases to $208,811.20.
Applicants for the position were required to have a Juris Doctor degree; 10 years of experience as an attorney, including legal research and trial work experience; a member of the Nebraska Bar Association; and personnel management experience as the city attorney also supervises a staff of more than 30 people, including 24 attorneys in the city and prosecutions departments.
The posted job description states that the city attorney is responsible for:
- Planning, supervising, and participating in all legal services provided to the mayor, city council, department heads, and administrative and quasi-judicial bodies
- Supervising the preparation and presentation of all criminal and civil cases in court
- Rendering opinions and advising elective and appointive officials and boards on legal matters, and the investigation and disposition of claims for and against the city
