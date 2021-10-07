Advertisement

Omaha mayor to announce new city attorney

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert is planning to announce the new city attorney Thursday afternoon.

Appointed by the mayor, filling the position has taken some time; applications were taken in January after former City Attorney, Paul Kratz, retired in December.

The announcement is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

“This is a critically important position that impacts the day-to-day operations of the city,” Mayor Jean Stothert said at the time. “We anticipate a competitive application process and will select the candidate who will best represent the city and our taxpayers.”

The posted salary was $178,068.80, with annual step increases to $208,811.20.

Applicants for the position were required to have a Juris Doctor degree; 10 years of experience as an attorney, including legal research and trial work experience; a member of the Nebraska Bar Association; and personnel management experience as the city attorney also supervises a staff of more than 30 people, including 24 attorneys in the city and prosecutions departments.

The posted job description states that the city attorney is responsible for:

  • Planning, supervising, and participating in all legal services provided to the mayor, city council, department heads, and administrative and quasi-judicial bodies
  • Supervising the preparation and presentation of all criminal and civil cases in court
  • Rendering opinions and advising elective and appointive officials and boards on legal matters, and the investigation and disposition of claims for and against the city

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash in Iowa near Minden on Oct. 6, 2021.
Construction crewmembers in Iowa injured in I-80 crash
Child in serious condition after being hit by car in Omaha
Unsatisfactory road repairs in southwest Omaha exposes bigger threat to homeowners
Homeowners near the intersection of 20th and Grace streets are frustrated with the dangers of...
Traffic study supports Omaha woman’s claim of dicey intersection
Officer Ja'Price Spears was put on administrative leave in April after an incident in Sarpy...
Omaha Police officer pleads ‘no contest’ after incident with teens in Sarpy County

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Clouds with a spotty shower today. Warmer air into the weekend.
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Dundee homeowner Guy Weinstein looks at the new small tower installed on a portion of his...
Lack of communication frustrates residents of historic Dundee neighborhood
Gov. Ricketts speaks at a news event on the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
Republican governors call for policy changes along southern border