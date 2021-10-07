Omaha mayor to announce new city attorney

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert is planning to announce the new city attorney Thursday afternoon.

Appointed by the mayor, filling the position has taken some time; applications were taken in January after former City Attorney, Paul Kratz, retired in December.

The announcement is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

“This is a critically important position that impacts the day-to-day operations of the city,” Mayor Jean Stothert said at the time. “We anticipate a competitive application process and will select the candidate who will best represent the city and our taxpayers.”

The posted salary was $178,068.80, with annual step increases to $208,811.20.

Applicants for the position were required to have a Juris Doctor degree; 10 years of experience as an attorney, including legal research and trial work experience; a member of the Nebraska Bar Association; and personnel management experience as the city attorney also supervises a staff of more than 30 people, including 24 attorneys in the city and prosecutions departments.

The posted job description states that the city attorney is responsible for:

Planning, supervising, and participating in all legal services provided to the mayor, city council, department heads, and administrative and quasi-judicial bodies

Supervising the preparation and presentation of all criminal and civil cases in court

Rendering opinions and advising elective and appointive officials and boards on legal matters, and the investigation and disposition of claims for and against the city

