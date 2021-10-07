Advertisement

Omaha man pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charge

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man accused of taking part in the storming of the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 entered a guilty plea on Thursday.

Arrested by FBI Omaha field agents in January on a federal warrant relating to the protest, Brandon Straka pled guilty Thursday to a single count of disorderly conduct.

He is set for sentencing in December. He faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Straka was able to get within a few feet of the U.S. Capitol entrance Jan. 6, and yelled to the crowd to take a U.S. Capitol Police Officer’s protective shield. The FBI received “multiple tips referencing the video of Straka at the U.S. Capitol,” the document states.

In a video he recorded, he’s heard yelling “Go! Go! Go!” to encourage others to storm the building, among other things.

