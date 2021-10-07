Omaha artistic hub, Pear Tree Performing Arts reopens

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha couple battled red tape and a pandemic to finally make their dream come true.

About five years ago, the artistic hub, Pear Tree Performing Arts needed some work. Natasha Partridge-Butler and her husband Lawrence thought the building would be worth saving.

Especially when they discovered the building was once an old Hinky Dinky grocery store.

“And so he did some more digging and was able to get it on the National Register of Historic Places so that’s when we decided there was a lot of potential In the actual building itself,” said Natasha.

The couple soon found out it would be difficult to find the money to renovate the old grocery store.

“We had funding that fell through, we had TIF financing then we had to get the ball rolling on that. We had a lot of red tape since it’s a historic building with what we could and couldn’t do.”

Natasha didn’t let all of those hurdles slow her down, she kept moving forward.

“My husband and I have three children. He’s an entrepreneur himself. He has his own engineering firm, I’m in school getting my doctorate so it’s a lot to balance.”

They finally started renovation in 2017. Natasha says the wait was worth it, to provide this shiny new space, to bring the arts to a community where many times learning about the arts is overlooked.

“Our goal ultimately is to make sure that any child that wants to participate in the arts has access to a place that can be their creative home.”

The Pear Tree Performing Arts will reopen with an open house and registration from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.