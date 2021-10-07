Nebraska man guilty of aggravated sexual abuse of child on Indian reservation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A jury on Thursday convicted a 67-year-old Niobrara man of two child sex abuse charges Thursday in federal court.

Warren Lee Mackey was found guilty of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and sexual abuse of a child following a three-day jury trial, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp’s office.

Court documents show that an 11-year-old child said Mackey touched her clitoris and breast on Aug. 4, 2019, within the boundaries of the Santee Sioux Nation Indian Reservation. He told FBI agents investigating the report that “he was asleep and did not know whether he had done anything to the child,” but said he had a dream about “cuddling an adult female,” the release from Sharp’s office states.

The minimum sentence for aggravated sexual abuse of a child carries is 30 years in prison.

Mackey’s sentencing is set for Jan. 3. He is set to appear before Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon.

