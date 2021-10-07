Millard South mother dies after battling sarcoma

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The volleyball mom 6 News introduced a few weeks ago, Teresa Hagedorn, has lost her battle with sarcoma.

Her husband confirmed the news. We saw Teresa attend her daughter’s Millard South High School volleyball game for the last time in September.

The caregivers at St. Croix Hospice and the City of Omaha Fire Department helped her get to the gym. She told said that one experience was above and beyond what she could ever have imagined.

