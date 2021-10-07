Lack of communication frustrates residents of historic Dundee neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This time, the small cell tower is only partially installed on the sidewalk.

Earlier this year, contractors for Verizon installed a tower in the middle of a neighborhood sidewalk, requiring it to be moved. This time at a different location, the installation may have been done properly, but residents in the historic Dundee neighborhood simply didn’t like how it all happened without notice to homeowners.

”I came home and got a big surprise,” said Guy Weinstein, who lives on S. 56th Street. “I had a lot of neighbors texting and calling me saying they were working on my house. I hadn’t contracted anybody to do any work on my house so it was a big surprise to me.”

Weinstein called the company whose contractors were doing the work outside his home and they informed him they were working on a city-approved installation in a legal right of way. City of Omaha Planning Director David Fanslau confirmed the information, telling WOWT that the city is required by state law to give telecom and mobile companies the same access to public rights of way as they do any public utilities.

That includes being able to install equipment along property borders accessible by the city.

Fanslau said he would like to see more “common courtesy” when it comes to making homeowners aware of work to be done. He said they would like to work out a “good neighbor” agreement with companies to assure surprises like the one on 56th Street doesn’t continue to happen.

“That’s the big thing,” neighbor Jennifer Yee said. “Homeowners need to be consulted about your property. Digging up your yard just doesn’t seem like something that should be done without the permission of the property owner.”

Another neighbor Brenna Moray said the workers came out a second time to move one of the in-ground boxes and finish the installation of the small cell towers, which she called an eyesore and compared to “something from Hunger Games.”

”I did go over and wanted to know what was going on,” Moray said. “They go, we’re putting this in, its Verizon, 5G, or whatever, and I asked them, does the property owner know? They said, ‘Well, we knocked his door.’”

The second visit didn’t completely catch Weinstein by surprise. His girlfriend gave him a heads up and he came home before the work continued.

“They were gonna put the same box next to that and I asked them to put it in the mulch bin,” Weinstein said. “Because I don’t have a very big yard, as you can see. They did come a few days later and put a light on it, so that’s nice.”

Verizon communications manager for Nebraska Heidi Flato replied with a statement by email.

“Many factors go into selecting a location for a small cell to provide a contiguous network that optimizes performance, while making every effort to blend in with the surrounding landscape. Small cells located in registered historic districts, including the site in question, comply with specific standards set by the City of Omaha Planning Department and the Landmarks Heritage Preservation Commission. All work is performed in the City right-of-way, pursuant to all local, state and federal permits and approvals, and no work will be performed on private property. Further, Verizon performs full restoration work consistent with industry standards.”

